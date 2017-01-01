BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center

Belk has committed $6 million to the Mobile Mammography Center, which will bring testing and awareness to women around the Southern United States.

Since its launch in January 2013, the Center has screened more than 6,000 women and visited more than 170 Belk locations in Southern States. ​

This 39-foot state-of-the-art screening center will stop at stores in Belk markets and offer mammograms to women over 40. In 2014, the Center will stop in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia.

Appointments can be made by calling 855-655-BMMC.